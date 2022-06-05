Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,464 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $37,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 731.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

NYSE:GXO opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GXO. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

GXO Logistics Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.