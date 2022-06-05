Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $67.24 Million Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 817,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $67,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MGE Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

MGEE stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.23 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $208.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 53.26%.

MGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.