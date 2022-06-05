State Street Corp Sells 48,457 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

State Street Corp cut its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,840,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,457 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.04% of Vistra worth $224,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,201 shares in the company, valued at $6,973,226. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,383,255 shares of company stock worth $112,730,782. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VST opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

