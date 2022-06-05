Commerce Bank Sells 955 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,409. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average of $59.98.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

