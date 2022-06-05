State Street Corp Has $215.76 Million Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,268,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.01% of Fox Factory worth $215,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

FOXF opened at $83.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

