Commerce Bank Sells 3,259 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. Capital One Financial raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

