Credit Suisse AG Sells 14,438 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,438 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $20,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

LSI opened at $116.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.55. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.53 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.20.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

