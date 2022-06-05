Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 499,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,084,000 after purchasing an additional 186,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,701,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Masco by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 22,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.45. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

