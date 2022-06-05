Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 9,562 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,562 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 1.07% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 155,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 38,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

MYD opened at $11.81 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

