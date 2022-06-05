Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BXP opened at $106.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.49 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.45.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

