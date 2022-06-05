State Street Corp Has $229.83 Million Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

State Street Corp raised its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,432,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of BankUnited worth $229,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,947,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,698,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,815,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after acquiring an additional 242,427 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $48.72.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

BKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

