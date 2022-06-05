Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 15,169 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 119.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 30.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Equifax by 405.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 4.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.54.

NYSE:EFX opened at $200.56 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $185.76 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

