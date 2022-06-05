Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,071 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 7,704 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,332 shares of company stock worth $1,299,228 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

