PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 42,158 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 42,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.90%.
In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $78,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,316.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.08% of the company’s stock.
About Telephone and Data Systems (Get Rating)
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
