Eaton Vance Management Sells 91,629 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,629 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.06% of Incyte worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Incyte by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $5,774,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Incyte by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.34. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $88.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 218,563 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,983,512.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

