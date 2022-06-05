PDT Partners LLC Has $878,000 Stock Holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Lands’ End worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 292.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 60,185 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 191,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LE shares. Craig Hallum lowered Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of LE stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $392.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

