Commerce Bank Sells 813 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.