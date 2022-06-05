Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Holdings Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,836 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $21,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 20.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 158.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 498,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 30.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 601,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,277,000 after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

FNF opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

