Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,822 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.06% of Trex worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Trex by 28.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Trex by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Trex by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.39.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.27. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.