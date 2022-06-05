Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Waters by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.33.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $339.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

