PDT Partners LLC Invests $919,000 in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $12.12 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 87.36% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $113.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $38,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

