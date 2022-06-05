PDT Partners LLC Makes New $963,000 Investment in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 456.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 7.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 32.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after buying an additional 411,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LESL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

