PDT Partners LLC Buys 7,612 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of ADTRAN worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is -163.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

