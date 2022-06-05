PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 118,876 Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 172.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altimmune by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Altimmune by 24.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALT. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.44. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

