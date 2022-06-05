PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,406 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,226,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,887,000 after purchasing an additional 58,421 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,002,000 after buying an additional 1,241,975 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in CarGurus by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $75,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,897 shares of company stock valued at $617,716. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of CARG opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.