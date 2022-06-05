Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.60% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 297.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,403,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,988,000 after buying an additional 1,798,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,389,000 after purchasing an additional 131,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,519,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,317,000 after purchasing an additional 417,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 338.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 494,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 634,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after purchasing an additional 286,689 shares during the period.

EWW opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

