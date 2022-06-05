Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 137.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,155 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of Livent worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Livent by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.23.

LTHM opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

