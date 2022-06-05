PDT Partners LLC Sells 148,300 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 148,300 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.13% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKBA. Needham & Company LLC cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.44.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

