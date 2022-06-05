PDT Partners LLC Takes $991,000 Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,398 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of ePlus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,339,000 after purchasing an additional 877,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ePlus by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,438,000 after acquiring an additional 693,850 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,427,000 after purchasing an additional 574,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after purchasing an additional 519,594 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,308,000 after purchasing an additional 499,960 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $58.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.24. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. ePlus had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $451.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUS. StockNews.com upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

