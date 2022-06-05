20,868 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

HXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

About Hexcel (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.