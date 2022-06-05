Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 235.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,603,000 after acquiring an additional 42,350 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $2,603,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of ExlService by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 11,417 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ExlService news, EVP Narasimha Kini bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $345,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.22 and a 52-week high of $154.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.36.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

