PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Cortexyme at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cortexyme by 109.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cortexyme by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,486,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,618,000 after purchasing an additional 159,593 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 73,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTX opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $121.98. The company has a market cap of $95.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

