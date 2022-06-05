PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,870,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $15,945,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $38.94 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $42.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%. The company had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Profile (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.