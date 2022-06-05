PDT Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 457.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

CRMT stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $165.50. The company has a market capitalization of $690.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.77.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.91. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $351.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.92.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

