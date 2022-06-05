Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $4.95 Million Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 166,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cadence Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CADE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $26.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

