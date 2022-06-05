Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,292 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fortive by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,002 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Fortive by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,891 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,488,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,957,000 after purchasing an additional 757,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,742,000 after purchasing an additional 714,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $62.58 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

