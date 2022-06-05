Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 60,376 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 868.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,376 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Amdocs stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $88.18.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

