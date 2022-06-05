Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,833 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,417,000 after acquiring an additional 583,525 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in PerkinElmer by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,466,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,847,000 after purchasing an additional 349,547 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,207,000 after purchasing an additional 334,146 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,368,000 after buying an additional 320,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,699,000 after buying an additional 281,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.84.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $147.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.09. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.49 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

