Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 196,988 iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 196,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 344,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWP opened at $25.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

