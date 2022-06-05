Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,573 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of Freshpet worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Freshpet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,955,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,769,000 after acquiring an additional 65,882 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,240 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,202,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,528,000 after acquiring an additional 52,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Freshpet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,955,000 after acquiring an additional 203,745 shares during the period.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRPT. Benchmark began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.91.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $66.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.69 and a beta of 0.75. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $178.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshpet (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.