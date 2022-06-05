Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 304,695 Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 304,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Mandiant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $508,981.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,360.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities cut Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mandiant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Mandiant had a net margin of 175.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $130.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

