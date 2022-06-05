Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,738 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after buying an additional 30,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,023,000 after purchasing an additional 457,206 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 590,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33,976 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $922,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 130,337 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,407 shares of company stock worth $562,624. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.30. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.97 and a 52-week high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

