State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

State Street Corp increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,309,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 991,811 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $240,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LXP. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:LXP opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $16.10.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 39.67%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.
In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,153.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,777.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,865 shares of company stock worth $210,075. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About LXP Industrial Trust (Get Rating)
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
