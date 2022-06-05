State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

State Street Corp increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,309,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 991,811 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $240,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LXP. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

NYSE:LXP opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,153.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,777.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,865 shares of company stock worth $210,075. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LXP Industrial Trust (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.