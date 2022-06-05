Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,966 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 139,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 322,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,534,000 after buying an additional 82,771 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 537,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,070,000 after purchasing an additional 59,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,906 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $88.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.07.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.79.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

