Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 35,768 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,768 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.26% of Buckle worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 641.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKE. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

BKE stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

