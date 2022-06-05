Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.05% of DTE Energy worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,459,000 after buying an additional 396,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,199,000 after buying an additional 127,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,391,000 after buying an additional 53,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,311,000 after buying an additional 1,083,087 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,142,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DTE opened at $132.09 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.95.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

