iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,645,000 after buying an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 190,058 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,624,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,999,000 after buying an additional 64,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,095,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,336 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $237.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.60. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $217.09 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

