State Street Corp Purchases 285,515 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,860,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,515 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.16% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $235,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,861,000. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,445,000 after purchasing an additional 637,303 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 21,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.42. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.