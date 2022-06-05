LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,678 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $12,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.14.

NYSE:FRC opened at $153.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $136.31 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

