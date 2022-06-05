State Street Corp Has $235.66 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,860,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,515 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $235,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.42.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.